Watch the Juicy First Trailer for the Jen Shah Arrest ABC News Special

Thanks to new ABC News and Hulu Original documentary The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, premiering Monday, Nov. 29, we're getting a closer look at Jen Shah's legal troubles. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City queen bee is at the center of a true crime investigative special focused on her arrest in March for allegedly running a telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly. Jen pled not guilty to federal charges in April.
And, Jen's encounter with the FBI and arrest was captured by Bravo reality TV cameras in the OMG-worthy RHOSLC episode which aired on Nov. 14.
"The whole time she was filming the show, law enforcement was investigating her," a commentator reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Shah Shocker.
While Jen seemed like the perfect "prime Housewife" to fans, her personal life was "crazier than anyone could have guessed," as the explosive teaser hints.
The "Shah show" seemingly came to a halt after Jen announced her defense, claiming that she was not the one who was selling the telemarketing services, but just providing leads of whom to contact.
A woman identified as a victim of the scam in which Shah is implicated is shown describing her experience in the trailer, saying, "If I can talk to the people that scammed me, I would say, 'Would you do this to your mother?'"
The ABC News Studios documentary comes on the heels of The Housewife & the Hustler, which explored the ongoing legal troubles between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne and estranged husband Tom Girardi who were both sued for fraud and embezzlement. Hustler premiered on Hulu earlier this year in June.
As the Shah Shocker teaser concludes, "Unpredictable rich woman? Sign me up."
The Housewife & the Shah Shocker premieres Monday, Nov. 29 on Hulu. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m on Bravo.
