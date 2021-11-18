People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

John Krasinski Reveals How He Saved Jim & Pam's Marriage By "Putting My Foot Down" on The Office

In a new tell-all book, Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office, John Krasinski reveals the one thing he refused to do on the show. And we love him for it.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 18, 2021 5:13 PMTags
TVThe OfficeJohn KrasinskiJenna FischerNBCU
Watch: "The Office" Reunion In the Works on Peacock?

This would have been the worst 15–minute work break ever.  

John Krasinski has revealed that the beloved sitcom couple Jim and Pam could have ended up just Jim. Can you imagine a TV world without this I heart you forever marriage? The show could have ended with fans crying tears as big as Niagara Falls.

On Nov. 16, The New York Post reported that the love story between the two characters may have been tested with a betrayal in their relationship if Krasinski (Jim) didn't refuse to do one life-altering scene.

In Brian Baumgartner's, new tell-all book, Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office, Krasinski reveals that the show's creator, Greg Daniels, proposed an idea to have Jim cheat on his dream girl in season eight.

The original "After Hours" script had Pam (Jenna Fischer) on maternity leave and her replacement Cathy (Lindsey Broad) goes with Jim on a work trip to Florida. Krasinski read that Jim and his temp co-worker make out in a hotel room and he closed that door right away.

photos
Michael Scott's Best Moments on The Office

According to The New York Post, Kranski recalls in the book, "That's the only time I remember putting my foot down… I remember saying things that I never thought I'd say before, like, ‘I'm not going to shoot it.'"

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

He adds, "There is a threshold with which you can push our audience. They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there's a moment where if you push them too far, they'll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they'll never come back."

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2
Breaking

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up After More Than 2 Years

3

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party

NBC

Daniels agreed, but the showrunner insisted that they still needed some drama between Jim and Pam to push the storyline. So, Krasinski came up with a new idea. "I said, 'I think we should get borderline separated, and I think we can do it and then come back. He was so on board with that.'"

Thank goodness Kranski didn't say I do to this scene.

 

photos
Comforting Episodes of The Office

The Office, which originally aired from 2005-2013, is now streaming on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2
Breaking

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up After More Than 2 Years

3

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party

4

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

5

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

Latest News

Watch the Juicy First Trailer for Jen Shah Arrest ABC News Special

How John Krasinski Saved Jim and Pam's Marriage on The Office

Jill Zarin’s Hanukkah Gift Guide Has a Fabulous Circle of Presents

Exclusive

These Real-Life Icons Inspired the Sex Lives of College Girls

Jennifer Lopez Reveals If She'd Ever Consider Getting Married Again

Clash of the Cover Bands: See Céline Dion vs. Aretha Franklin

Lady Gaga Makes Rare, Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Comment About Boyfriend