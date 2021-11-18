Jennifer Lopez Reveals If She'd Ever Consider Getting Married Again

Before her marriage to Marc, Jennifer and Ben first dated and got engaged in late 2002, subsequently splitting in 2004. Fast forward almost 17 years later, and the two are back together and happier than ever. The re-emergence of Bennifer 2.0 followed the end of Jennifer's engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.

If Ben (who was previously married to Jennifer Garner for 10 years until they announced their separation in 2015) and Jen did decide to walk down the aisle one day, it wouldn't be too surprising to their fans, especially considering that a source previously told E! News that the couple are "looking forward to their future together."