Céline Dion and Aretha Franklin Tribute Artists Face Off on Clash of the Cover Bands

Watch : Aretha Franklin & Celine Dion Cover Band FINAL Battle

Two powerhouse vocalists brought the house down during the final battle round on last night's all-new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands.

Performing the music of Aretha Franklin was Elaine Gibbs, who's previously shared the stage with some of the biggest names in R&B, pop and gospel, from Justin Timberlake to Shirley Caesar.

Then there was Elisa Furr, a long-time Las Vegas headliner whose original songs have been featured in more than 8,000 TV shows and five feature films, covering the music of Céline Dion.

The show's judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean watched as the two went head-to-head for a chance to win $10,000—plus a $25,000 top prize and the chance to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon should they beat out every other Clash competitor—and by the end of the battle, they were just as hype as the audience was.

For proof, look no further than the above clip.