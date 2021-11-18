People's Choice Awards

Lady Gaga Makes Rare, Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Comment About Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has a million reasons to love boyfriend Michael Polansky, but throughout their two-year romance, she's kept them private. But now, she's briefly opening up about how much he means to her.

Watch: Bradley Cooper Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga made a rare-yet brief—comment about boyfriend Michael Polansky while discussing the Feb. attack on her French bulldogs and dog walker Ryan Fischer. "Everybody's OK," the House of Gucci actress said. "Everybody's healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I'm so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs. My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."

Gaga and the entrepreneur sparked romance rumors in December 2019 during a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas when they were spotted by onlookers sharing a kiss. Two months later, they confirmed their romance on Instagram—and sealed it with a kiss.

He's since joined her in Washington, D.C. to support her during her performance at Joe Biden's inauguration

And, also standing in her corner, albeit platonically?

photos
Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Fashion

Her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, who recently spoke out about their romance rumors. As it turns out, their undeniable chemistry—especially during their 2019 performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars—was all an act.

Instagram

"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film," he told THR, looking back on their movie.

