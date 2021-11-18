See Lil Nas X’s Reaction After His Married Boyfriend Proposes During Maury Sketch

Lil Nas X just delivered the cross-over event we never knew we needed.
In a hilarious, over-the-top fictional segment on The Maury Show, Lil Nas X a.k.a. Montero Hill confronts his then-boyfriend Yai Ariza after learning he is married to Ashley Davidson and has a 4-year-old son, Noah James.
"I have a big heart and I want somebody who loves me," the 22-year-old artist explains to host Maury Povich. "I need to know whether he wants to be with me, or her."
Per the episode description, Lil Nas X and Yai played football together, before moving their relationship from teammates to lovers. But after Lil Nas X surprised Yai at his house, he soon learned that Yai was leading a double life. The show also clarified that the "Montero" segment is "a collaboration between Lil Nas X and The Maury Show for entertainment purposes."
The storyline is loosely based on the music video, "That's What I Want" by Lil Nas X. In fact, Lil Nas X released a spin-off version of the music video that includes his Maury appearance.
During the spoof episode, Yai undergoes a lie detector test to prove he is committed to the "Old Town Road" star.
Even Lil Nas X says, "He told me he didn't even want to be with her. He wants me."
Yet, Ashley doesn't believe Yai would jeopardize their marriage. "He would never cheat on me with you," she snaps.
However, Lil Nas X claps back, "He's only with me because he knows that baby isn't his. Me and Yai have been together for about a month and a half. We've fallen in love with each other. I just wanted to tell you before he could."
A paternity test proves that Yai is in fact not the father of Noah, and Yai takes that moment to propose to Lil Nas X. "You know that we've been through a lot," Yai starts, with his wife sitting right next to him. "I just want to ask you something. Will you marry me?"
As Lil Nas X says yes, Maury reveals that Yai has not been faithful to Ashley or the two-time Grammy winner. "Yai has had sex with more than 10 other people," Maury states.
Lil Nas X runs away in tears. Will he ever get what he wants?
Watch the dramatic performance above!
