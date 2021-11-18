Listen to Taylor Swift's New Version of "All Too Well" for "Sad Girl Autumn"

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

Taylor Swift is leading the way for the start of a new season.



Ever since the 31-year-old singer released her re-recorded version of "All Too Well" on Nov. 12 from Red (Taylor's Version), fans have been back in their feelings over the solemn melody. Now, just in time for "sad girl autumn," as Taylor pointed out, she's released another version of the track.



The 11-time Grammy winner announced the debut of the new rendition in a Nov. 18 Instagram post and noted, "One of the saddest songs I've ever written just got sadder." The single, which has a much slower tempo, is guaranteed to put fans in feelings they may not have even noticed they have. As one Twitter user pointed out, "The chances of me listening to ‘All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)' without weeping are slim…"



The track—which has long been rumored to be about Taylor's past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal—quickly became a fan favorite following its original release in 2012.