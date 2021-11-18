We Want Amour After Watching the First Emily in Paris Season 2 Trailer

Emily in Paris is coming in haute for season two.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Lily Collins-led comedy's second season—which teased plenty of hijinks for our favorite fashionable expat. In the first look below, Emily (Collins) is seen grappling with her guilt for sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who had just broken up with Camille (Camille Razat).
"When I went to go say goodbye to Gabriel," Emily confesses to BFF Mindy (Ashley Park), "it turned into the most incredible night of sex that I've ever had in my entire life."
While Mindy is ready to high-five this news, Emily makes it clear she isn't proud of herself by shouting in response, "No!" It likely doesn't help that Camille can sense that something is off with Gabriel.
Struggling with the love triangle she's found herself in, Emily reveals that she wants to explain what went down with Gabriel. Yet Mindy doesn't seem to support this idea, bluntly informing her friend, "The more you say, the worse it sounds."
Emily finds a surprising ally in boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), who informs the young American that she's becoming "more French by the day."
She later advises Emily, "You've got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish. But while you're here, fall in love."
And it appears that Emily takes Sylvie's advice, as she's spotted receiving a kiss on the cheek from a dashing new suitor. What does this mean for Emily and Gabriel? We guess we'll have to tune in to find out.
What we do know? Viewers will have even more fashion to enjoy when the new episodes drop in December. The trailer has Emily in everything from a checkered print bucket hat to a '60s inspired headscarf. Oh, and we're dying to see more of Emily's vacation looks, as the protagonist is seen going on a little getaway to the French Riviera.
Did someone say "Ooh la la"? We did, we're someone.
For a taste of what's to come, watch the first trailer above.
Season two of Emily in Paris premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.