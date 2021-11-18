People's Choice Awards

See the Action-Packed First Teaser For Hulu's Pam & Tommy

Get your first look at the highly-anticipated series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and more of your favorite stars.

Do you hear that noise? It's the sound of applause. 

Hulu released the first look at the highly-anticipated series Pam & Tommy on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and it's safe to say the show is going to be a hit.

The two-minute teaser starts off with Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman in full '90s regalia as they watch the sex tape that was stolen from Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Then, there's a flicker of scenes that show Pam and Tommy, respectively played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in all their glory, with the couple happily frolicking in the ocean one moment and having raucous sex in another.

And then, just as suddenly, Pam and Tommy are dealing with the fallout of their sex tape being leaked just as the trailer ends, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The limited series has been in the works since December 2020, with the cast setting off a frenzy when they were photographed filming as the iconic couple. Even Seth was impressed by the appearance of the lead actors, writing on Twitter, "My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am

While the Pineapple Express actor's costume isn't quite as sexy, he still deserves praise, seeing as his production company, Point Grey, made the show in collaboration with Annapurna.

To see the fruits of the cast and crew's labor, tune in to Hulu on February 2, 2022. 

