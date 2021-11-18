Naomi Osaka "in Shock" After Tennis Player Peng Shuai Goes Missing Following #MeToo Allegation

Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and more tennis players are calling for answers after Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai went missing earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Osaka took to social media to highlight the search for Shuai, who has not been seen since she publicly accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

"Hey everyone, not sure if you've been following the news but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused," Osaka wrote in her statement. "Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok."

The 24-year-old athlete continued, "I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai."

On Nov. 13, French tennis player Alizé Cornet tweeted, "Let's not remain silent #WhereIsPengShuai"