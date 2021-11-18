Whitney Port Shares She Experienced Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Whitney Port Is More Health Conscious Since Becoming a Mom

Whitney Port announced the heartbreaking news that she's suffered another pregnancy loss.

The Hills alum, who revealed she was expecting another baby with her husband Tim Rosenman earlier this month, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, Nov. 17, to share the update with her followers.

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby," the reality TV star began her message. "We found out yesterday. I don't even really know what to say here."

Whitney explained that she recorded an audio diary of her "thoughts and emotions" about the pregnancy loss that she'll post some time this week.

"Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now," she continued. "And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don't physically feel like complete s--t anymore."