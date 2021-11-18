Gymshark Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Hero Activewear Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Black Friday savings are already here thanks to Gymshark!
Starting today, you can score up to 70% off Gymshark's hero styles! Whether you're an OG Gymshark stan or have yet to try the UK-based brand's uber-comfortable and functional activewear, now is your chance to upgrade your workout style with the sports bras, leggings, bike shorts and more fitness essentials that celebs can't stop wearing.
Below, we rounded up our favorite Gymshark styles to give you some shopping inspiration!
Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings
Look perfect in pink at your next workout class! In addition to offering a high waist fit, these flattering leggings have a supportive ribbed waistband and seamless shading contouring patterns.
Adapt Ombre Seamless Sports Bra
Pair this supportive sports bra with the matching seamless leggings to make a fashionable statement at the gym.
Flex Low Rise Leggings
Looked snatched while you're getting your sweat on with these low-rise leggings complete with a Gymshark logo waistband.
Energy Seamless Shorts
Available in sizes XS-XL, these comfortable shorts will help accentuate your assets thanks to glute contouring material with mesh structures.
Pippa Training Pullover
Perfect for night or early morning runs when an extra layer is needed! This lightweight jacket has a high neck and long sleeves for complete coverage when temperatures drop.
Vital Seamless 2.0 Long Sleeve Crop Top
We are always reaching for this long sleeve crop top when it's time to work out. It's super flattering and does get in the way!
Energy Seamless Sports Bra
With seamless eyelet contours and mesh structures for breathability, this bra will allow you to work out with ease.
