Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up After More Than 2 Years

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's friendship is "stronger than ever" but the same cannot be said of their relationship.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the pop stars announced that they have broken up after dating for more than two years. Camila and Shawn wrote on their respective Instagram Stories, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the statement continued. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The announcement came out of left field for fans of the "Senorita" singers, as Shawn and Camila appeared more in love than ever on Halloween. For the occasion, the pair dressed up in matching folklorico outfits in honor of the day of the dead.

Since they started dating in July 2019, the singers have been nearly inseparable.