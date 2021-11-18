Lana Condor's Holiday Gift Picks Will Be Treasured Always & Forever

We interviewed Lana because we think you'll like her picks. Lana is a paid ambassador for PINK. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If not, there's no need to panic because Lana Condor is here to help!

Besides keeping us entertained while we watch the To All the Boys trilogy for the hundredth time, Lana is partnering with PINK this holiday season to help young adults foster positive mental health and self-care routines.

From fuzzy socks and radiance-boosting face masks to candles and comfy clothes, Lana's holiday guide is full of self-care must-haves that will encourage everyone on your list to take a step back and focus on becoming their best self. And if you're feeling overwhelmed by the task of securing the perfect gifts for your loved ones, the Deadly Class star has some great advice.

"My best advice for gift giving is to use curated gift guides," Lana explained to E!. "It takes a lot of the pressure off if you need a lot of gifting ideas for different friends and family members."

Scroll below to check out Lana's gift guide, and don't forget to treat yourself, too!