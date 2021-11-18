Kourtney Kardashian's Over-the-Top Birthday Gift to Travis Barker Proves They're Full Speed Ahead

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

A hot couple needs some hot wheels!

Kourtney Kardashian is continuing to shower her fiancé, Travis Barker, with love for his birthday week. While the newly-engaged couple hasn't shied away from putting their romance on display, this month has marked an extra special occasion for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to show her affection for the Blink-182 drummer.

To celebrate the rock star's birthday, in which he turned 46 on Nov. 14, the Poosh founder went above and beyond with her gift.

So what did Kourtney get the birthday boy? Well, as Travis revealed on Instagram on Nov. 17, "When your dream girl gets you your dream car."

"You deserve the world," she commented.

Along with his message, the musician posted a collage of photos that captured him and the reality TV star posing inside his vintage vehicle, which appears to be a 1987 Buick Grand National Regal GNX.