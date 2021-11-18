This $22 Lip Mask That So Many Celebs Use Is a Must-Have for Winter

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As much as we love the colder seasons, we hate having to deal with dry, chapped lips. If you feel the same way, we have the one product you'll need to save your lips this winter. And it has so many celeb fans!

Chances are, you've heard of the Laneige lip sleeping mask. If you haven't, it's a "special intensive-care mask" for your lips. It was made to be a leave-on treatment, but you can apply it throughout the day. It's rich in vitamins and antioxidants, and features a moisture wrap technology to keep your lips hydrated.

It's a beloved product that has so many glowing reviews because it works so well. It even has a number of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Drew Sidora and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Most recently, Nina Dobrev broke down her 10-minute beauty routine for Allure and used the "amazing" Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in her routine. "This is a sleeping mask, but I honestly wear it all day, everyday, and especially on planes because it's so drying when you're on a flight," she said. "This is so yummy and it smells so good."

