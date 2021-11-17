Randall Park to Keep Blockbuster's Memory Alive in New Comedy Series

It's never too late for a blockbuster comedy.

Randall Park is going to star in a Netflix comedy, Blockbuster, set in, you guessed it, the last remaining Blockbuster Video store. This is one show that we will definitely be checking out.

The 10-episode season, created by Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos, will explore the great American chain that once ruled the weekend before Netflix and chill became a thing. Blockbuster will follow a storyline that focuses on the American dream of trying to make a small business succeed against all odds.

"To say getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie [Clarke] and David [Caspe], and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true," Vanessa said in a statement. "somehow feels like an understatement. I could not be more grateful to Jim and Megan at Universal for supporting this project since day one and Tracey, Andy, and the whole team at Netflix for being on board with so many weird jokes."