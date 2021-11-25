Carrie Underwood Shares the Family Traditions Bringing "Joy" to Her Holiday Season

Sometimes, it's the simplest traditions that leave Carrie Underwood blown away.
As excitement continues to grow for the holiday season, the American Idol winner is giving fans a tease into what her family celebrations will look like when Santa Claus comes to town.
"I think there's a lot of things about the holiday season that bring joy but right now, my children, watching them experience some of these things for the first time is really special," Carrie exclusively shared with E! News. "Getting to play in the snow, getting to build a snowman, Santa, just getting to watch them feel the magic about Christmas is something that's really special."
The Grammy winner added, "I feel like we all grow up and sometimes the holidays can be stressful but when you look at it through their eyes, it's just beautiful." Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, have two children together: Isaiah, 6 and Jacob, 2.
While most of their holiday plans remain top secret for now, chances are this family will have the opportunity to watch Mom perform at the CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.
Hosted by Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, the TV event brings your favorite country music singers together for a night of festive classics and unique performances.
When asked to share what's on her holiday playlist, Carrie couldn't help but recommended a song or two from her own album.
"I think the Christmas country songs that should be on everyone's playlist come from My Gift," she joked. "I love the classics especially. I think there's definitely some new songs that always make the cut but I'm a sucker for standard, classic Christmas songs: Bing Crosby, Elvis."
Carrie continued, "When we made our version of some of those songs, we really wanted to stay true to what was so special about them and what made people fall in love with them in the first place."
Get in the holiday spirit by watching CMA Country Christmas airing Monday, Nov 29 at 8 p.m. on ABC.