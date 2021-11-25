E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Carrie Underwood Shares the Family Traditions Bringing "Joy" to Her Holiday Season

Before appearing on CMA Country Christmas, American Idol winner Carrie Underwood revealed the holiday songs she has on her playlist.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 25, 2021 4:00 AMTags
MusicCarrie UnderwoodExclusivesChristmasHolidaysCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Carrie Underwood Talks Family Christmas Traditions

Sometimes, it's the simplest traditions that leave Carrie Underwood blown away. 

As excitement continues to grow for the holiday season, the American Idol winner is giving fans a tease into what her family celebrations will look like when Santa Claus comes to town. 

"I think there's a lot of things about the holiday season that bring joy but right now, my children, watching them experience some of these things for the first time is really special," Carrie exclusively shared with E! News. "Getting to play in the snow, getting to build a snowman, Santa, just getting to watch them feel the magic about Christmas is something that's really special." 

The Grammy winner added, "I feel like we all grow up and sometimes the holidays can be stressful but when you look at it through their eyes, it's just beautiful." Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, have two children together: Isaiah, 6 and Jacob, 2.

While most of their holiday plans remain top secret for now, chances are this family will have the opportunity to watch Mom perform at the CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.

photos
Celebrity Families Wearing Matching Holiday Pajamas

Hosted by Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, the TV event brings your favorite country music singers together for a night of festive classics and unique performances.

Instagram

When asked to share what's on her holiday playlist, Carrie couldn't help but recommended a song or two from her own album. 

"I think the Christmas country songs that should be on everyone's playlist come from My Gift," she joked. "I love the classics especially. I think there's definitely some new songs that always make the cut but I'm a sucker for standard, classic Christmas songs: Bing Crosby, Elvis."

Carrie continued, "When we made our version of some of those songs, we really wanted to stay true to what was so special about them and what made people fall in love with them in the first place."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's Marriage "Over" as She Plans Divorce

2

Kanye "Ye" West Vows to "Restore" His Family With Kim Kardashian

3
Exclusive

Carrie Underwood Shares Her Joyful Family Traditions for the Holidays

Get in the holiday spirit by watching CMA Country Christmas airing Monday, Nov 29 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's Marriage "Over" as She Plans Divorce

2

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

3

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

4

Kanye "Ye" West Vows to "Restore" His Family With Kim Kardashian

5

Aaron Rodgers Backtracks on “COVID Toe” Claim By Displaying Feet

Latest News

Exclusive

Carrie Underwood Shares Her Joyful Family Traditions for the Holidays

Savor the 2021 Pop Culture Moments We're Most Thankful For

Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson's Spot-On Pop Star Impressions

See the Best Moments at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Over the Years

Kanye "Ye" West Vows to "Restore" His Family With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Romance Heats Up on L.A. Date Night

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Heat Up Cabo With Steamy Makeout