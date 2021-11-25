Carrie Underwood Shares the Family Traditions Bringing "Joy" to Her Holiday Season

Watch : Carrie Underwood Talks Family Christmas Traditions

Sometimes, it's the simplest traditions that leave Carrie Underwood blown away.

As excitement continues to grow for the holiday season, the American Idol winner is giving fans a tease into what her family celebrations will look like when Santa Claus comes to town.

"I think there's a lot of things about the holiday season that bring joy but right now, my children, watching them experience some of these things for the first time is really special," Carrie exclusively shared with E! News. "Getting to play in the snow, getting to build a snowman, Santa, just getting to watch them feel the magic about Christmas is something that's really special."

The Grammy winner added, "I feel like we all grow up and sometimes the holidays can be stressful but when you look at it through their eyes, it's just beautiful." Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, have two children together: Isaiah, 6 and Jacob, 2.

While most of their holiday plans remain top secret for now, chances are this family will have the opportunity to watch Mom perform at the CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.