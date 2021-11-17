Astroworld Tragedy: $750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott on Behalf of Victims

Travis Scott is facing more legal troubles following his Astroworld festival, which left 10 people dead, including a 9-year-old child, and many others injured.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Buzbee Law Firm filed a lawsuit seeking more than $750 million on behalf of at least 125 victims of the tragedy, including 21-year-old concertgoer Axel Acosta, who died the night of the rapper's show on Nov. 5 in his hometown of Houston. Axel's death is described in detail in the suit.
According to the docs obtained by E! News, the lawsuit was filed against Travis, Drake—who performed with Travis during the festival—Apple Music—which live-streamed the concert—Live Nation, Epic Records, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and several other businesses and event organizers, including ScoreMore and ASM Global.
"The victims on that night went to Astroworld for fun. Neither they nor their families were ever warned that they were walking into an extremely dangerous situation," the lawsuit alleges. "The deaths and injuries that occurred were needless and senseless, and the suffering caused the families and all others involved will be endless."
According to the lawsuit, Axel "was crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breath," alleging that "with such force that the air in his lungs was literally slowly squeezed out of him, sending his heart into cardiac arrest."
The lawsuit accuses Travis of continuing to perform onstage and Apple Music of streaming the show for "almost 40 minutes" while Axel was "dying" on the ground.
"He lay lifeless on the wet, littered grass at the edge of the chaos," the document stated, "while frantic and understaffed medical professionals worked to restart his heart—to no avail. Axel died that night on the muddy ground at a concert he attended for fun."
The lawsuit states that the victims are seeking damages "for the loss of mental and physical health, and human life."
In a statement to E! News, the Buzbee Law Firm said it "intends to file another lawsuit in the coming days with another 100 named plaintiffs."
The statement continued, "The Buzbee Law firm believes, based on its ongoing investigation, that Apple Music, Epic Records and many other corporations that stood to make millions from Astroworld will share legal blame in a court of law."
In response to the lawsuit, Live Nation issued a statement to E! News that said, "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."
E! News reached out to both Travis and Drake for comment, as well as Epic Records, Cactus Jack Records, Apple Inc., Scoremore, ASM Global, Harris County Sports & Convention and other companies listed in the lawsuit.
A spokesperson for ASM Global, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and NRG Park (the stadium where the concert was held) previously told E! News, "Because of pending litigation and ongoing investigations, we are unable to comment."
This is just one lawsuit of many that have been filed against Travis and several Astroworld festival organizers since the tragedy.
During an overnight news conference at the time, police reported that approximately 50,000 people had attended Travis' show and, around 9 p.m. local time, the crowd "began to compress towards the front of the stage," which caused panic and injuries.
"People began to fall out, become unconscious," law enforcement said. "And it created additional panic."
Following the concert, Travis spoke out about the tragedy and paid tribute to the victims.
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he stated on Twitter. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
Travis' partner, Kylie Jenner, who attended the concert with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and her sister Kendall Jenner—and posted since-deleted videos of the event on her social media—said in a statement that she and Travis "weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."
She continued, "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."
Days later, Drake also broke his silence on the matter, writing in part on Instagram, "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy."
"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering," he added. "I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."