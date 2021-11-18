Married at First Sight's Gil and Myrla Break Up 14 Days After Decision Day

So much for a happy ending.
Just last week, Married at First Sight fans watched two couples make the decision to stay married on the show's season finale. But on the reunion show, which kicked off Nov. 17, one duo decided to completely change direction. While speaking with host Kevin Frazier, Gil and Myrla confirmed that they had recently broken up.
"Unfortunately, since Decision Day, we have not been together," Gil explained. "Fourteen days after Decision Day, Myrla decided she didn't want to be with me anymore."
So what went wrong? According to Myrla, it was a "variety of things" including concerns about finances and the acknowledgement that they were just "so different."
"For me, the initial attraction and chemistry was not there from the beginning and I realized I was not happy," she explained. "I think there was attraction that came, but for me, there has to be more."
Myrla continued, "When you don't have that chemistry, that fire, you can't force someone to have that. He's an amazing person. He's handsome, everything but we are just not for each other."
Another shocking revelation came after Gil revealed that he had moved in with Myrla and sold everything he owned except for a blender, clothes and his dog. Once the breakup happened, however, Gil chose to move out.
"The biggest issue I have with all of this was that she felt like this from the very beginning," he said. "I was blindsided because everything about our relationship was based on communication. I completely understand if she's not attracted to me, she doesn't think I'm the man for her. I don't want to force anybody to be with me if they don't want to be with me. But if you feel like that, why not speak to me about it?"
While Gil admitted that he is still in love with Myrla, he's trying to move forward with help from therapy.
As for Myrla, she doesn't appear to have any regrets about her decision.
"I did what I felt was best for him. I did not think it was healthy for you to be around me. I told you that," she said. "He didn't look happy…I could tell. He deserves all the happiness in the world and I want him to be happy."
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.