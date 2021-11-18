Married at First Sight's Gil and Myrla Break Up 14 Days After Decision Day

Watch : "Married at First Sight": Zack Threatens to Divorce Michaela

So much for a happy ending.

Just last week, Married at First Sight fans watched two couples make the decision to stay married on the show's season finale. But on the reunion show, which kicked off Nov. 17, one duo decided to completely change direction. While speaking with host Kevin Frazier, Gil and Myrla confirmed that they had recently broken up.

"Unfortunately, since Decision Day, we have not been together," Gil explained. "Fourteen days after Decision Day, Myrla decided she didn't want to be with me anymore."

So what went wrong? According to Myrla, it was a "variety of things" including concerns about finances and the acknowledgement that they were just "so different."

"For me, the initial attraction and chemistry was not there from the beginning and I realized I was not happy," she explained. "I think there was attraction that came, but for me, there has to be more."