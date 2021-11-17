Adele Gives John Mayer Advice on Whether He Should Ever Get Married

Watch : Adele "Embarrassed" Over Failed Marriage

Adele knows you probably think she has a negative view on marriage. After all, her upcoming album 30, which is set for release on Nov. 19, is full of heartbreaking anthems that were inspired by the emotional journey she embarked upon after her 2019 divorce from long-time partner Simon Konecki.

However, when John Mayer asked if he should ever get married, her response was a resounding "yes." Adele told him, "Oh, yes. You should get married," as seen in an Instagram teaser clip on Wednesday, Nov. 17, for an upcoming SiriusXM interview between the artists.

The "Easy On Me" singer described marriage as a "really incredible thing" and stated that she missed the feelings that came along with it. "I know that some people probably think that I wouldn't think that, you know, and, like, I gave up on it," she said. "Sadly, it didn't work out. But, you know, I miss being married."