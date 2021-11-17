People's Choice Awards

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Ex Peter Weber as His Bachelor Season Aired

On the small screen, Peter Weber was looking for love and a wife. Now Hannah Brown reveals that she and her Bachelorette ex ended up in bed together at the same time the season was airing.

Every rose has its thorn—and Hannah Brown has certainly been pricked. 

The Bachelorette alum's relationship with Peter Weber, a contestant on her season and the former Bachelor, didn't come to an end once she sent him home as the second runner-up. She accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt, though they ultimately ended their engagement.

However, when she appeared on Weber's season of the Bachelor just months later, it was clear there were still lingering feelings between them. As she revealed to People, Weber told her off-camera that "he'd quit the show, 100 percent, if I could say that I wanted to be with him. I wanted to go on a date with him, but I couldn't say that I knew for sure." 

She and Weber crossed paths again at an engagement party for Bachelor in Paradise stars Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin in February 2020 as Weber's season was airing. The following month, fans would learn he got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, but then broke off that engagement on the show. Brown told People, "I heard that they were having troubles."

Brown and Weber left the engagement party together. According to People, she writes in her upcoming book, God Bless This Mess, that they ended up in bed together, but she told the magazine "the chemistry just wasn't there."

"It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl [runner-up Madison Prewett] on his mind," she said. "It was all so bizarre." E! News has reached out to Weber for comment. 

ABC

As fans well know, Weber's romance with Prewett was also short-lived. As for Brown, she's been dating Adam Woolard for nearly a year. "He's the Hot to my Mess," Brown captioned a photo on Instagram of them embracing. 

"I don't wish ill on anybody," the reality-TV alum told People. "And I'm in a really good place."

