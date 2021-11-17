Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Ex Peter Weber as His Bachelor Season Aired

Watch : Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

Every rose has its thorn—and Hannah Brown has certainly been pricked.

The Bachelorette alum's relationship with Peter Weber, a contestant on her season and the former Bachelor, didn't come to an end once she sent him home as the second runner-up. She accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt, though they ultimately ended their engagement.

However, when she appeared on Weber's season of the Bachelor just months later, it was clear there were still lingering feelings between them. As she revealed to People, Weber told her off-camera that "he'd quit the show, 100 percent, if I could say that I wanted to be with him. I wanted to go on a date with him, but I couldn't say that I knew for sure."

She and Weber crossed paths again at an engagement party for Bachelor in Paradise stars Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin in February 2020 as Weber's season was airing. The following month, fans would learn he got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, but then broke off that engagement on the show. Brown told People, "I heard that they were having troubles."