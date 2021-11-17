Rapper Young Dolph Dead at 36 After Fatal Shooting

The rap community is mourning the loss of artist Young Dolph.
According to a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department, a male victim was killed in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
In a statement to Variety, APA Agency that Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was the deceased. "All of us at APA are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and client, Young Dolph," the statement read. "The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon. His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time."
According to multiple outlets, Thornton was visiting the South Memphis bakery Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies at the time of the incident.
Following the news of Thornton's death, numerous members of the rap community expressed condolences to his family on social media.
Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Twitter, "I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph."
"R.I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart," Gucci Mane tweeted, and Chance the Rapper said, "God bless Dolph. Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man."
Thornton released his first album, King of Memphis, in 2016 following success as an independent artist. The rapper went on to release six more albums, including the 2020 hit Rich Slave.
Outside of the studio, Thornton was a prominent member of the Memphis community. According to Variety, the artist regularly donated turkeys to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving and mentored students at his alma mater, Hamilton High School.