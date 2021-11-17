Hailey Bieber Reveals the Thing She'd Be 'Mortified' to Do With Justin Bieber

Watch : Justin Bieber & Hailey Reveal BABY Plans

For Hailey Bieber, one musician in her house is more than enough.

While answering fan questions in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the supermodel, 24, shared that she has no intentions of ever performing with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The candid revelation came when a fan asked Hailey if she "ever sang with Justin onstage before." Responding to the question, Hailey quipped with an dead-serious expression, "That sounds tragic."

"I don't have a bad voice, but I can't sing like a singer can sing," she continued. "I would be so mortified."

She added with a laugh, "So no."

Hailey prefers to spend quality time with Justin, 27, doing other things. As she explains elsewhere in the video, she believes it's important to separate work from her private life and put family first.

"You have to know what your priorities are, and I think the second you let your work life become more important than your spouse or your family life, that's when it can feel a little bit consuming," she said.