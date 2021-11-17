See Hilary Duff and Her How I Met Your Father Co-Stars Reveal the Premiere Date

This news is legen—wait for it—dary.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Hilary Duff joined her How I Met Your Father co-stars—including Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma—in a video announcing the highly anticipated show's premiere date, which is Tuesday, Jan. 18. But the HIMYF cast didn't just drop the big news willy-nilly—Hilary and company drew things out for a full 24 seconds.
If we weren't so excited, we'd compare that wait to a slap bet countdown, but we digress. At the start of the clip, the Lizzie McGuire alum made a fun callback to the Hulu show's predecessor, How I Met Your Mother, by noting, "Haaave you heard?"
Suraj jumped in with an Easter egg of his own, adding, "Wait for it!"
As viewers anxiously waited for the news, Francia finally chimed in as the voice of reason, saying, "Oh my gosh, just tell them already."
At that moment, co-leads Hilary and Christopher set up the teaser for the Jan. 18 reveal, leaving us more excited than Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) at a suit shop. The HIMYF Twitter account also wrote, "We couldn't keep you waiting any longer...How I Met Your Father is coming January 18, only on @Hulu #HIMYF"
The premiere date news follows the casting announcement that Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall will play the future version of Sophie and will serve as the narrator of the show.
Like in HIMYM, HIMYF follows one character, Sophie (Hilary and Kim), as she recounts to her son how she met his father, bringing viewers back to the year 2021, when Sophie and her friends were trying to figure life out.
In addition to the core cast, HIMYF features Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. Seems like we have a lot to look forward to!
Watch the teaser for yourself above! Oh, and for everything we know about the new Hulu show, scroll through the gallery below.