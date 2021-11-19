Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Win for All Moms

We interviewed Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Never underestimate a mom on a holiday mission.

This season, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are determined to make the holidays a magical time for their kids. But as their children continue to get a little older, these Teen Mom 2 stars have learned a few lessons along the way.

"I always look for practical and useful gifts during the holidays," Kailyn shared with E! News. "I hate questioning whether someone will like or use a gift so I either find them something I know they will love and use or opt for a gift card or cash. Keep it simple and you can't lose. With all of the decluttering everyone has done over the past year, no one wants to add things they won't use to their space."

And while the MTV reality stars are focused on finding great gifts, they can't forget about the real reason for the season.

