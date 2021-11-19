Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Win for All Moms

We interviewed Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Never underestimate a mom on a holiday mission.
This season, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are determined to make the holidays a magical time for their kids. But as their children continue to get a little older, these Teen Mom 2 stars have learned a few lessons along the way.
"I always look for practical and useful gifts during the holidays," Kailyn shared with E! News. "I hate questioning whether someone will like or use a gift so I either find them something I know they will love and use or opt for a gift card or cash. Keep it simple and you can't lose. With all of the decluttering everyone has done over the past year, no one wants to add things they won't use to their space."
And while the MTV reality stars are focused on finding great gifts, they can't forget about the real reason for the season.
"My family absolutely loves this time of year because it's a time for gathering for good food, spending time with loved ones, being grateful for the simple things and fun activities like cooking together," Leah said. "I could go on and on. I just love how everyone is spreading love, cheer and kindness this time of year."
With that in mind, grab some hot chocolate and shop Kailyn and Leah's great gifts for the entire family.
World Map Coloring Tablecloth
"I love this as a gift for kids because my girls love anything that mixes creativity with learning, and this table cloth is perfect for that!" Leah shared.
Ceelgon Spa Headband 4-Pack
"I personally use these headbands for when I do my skincare at night, and they are a must-have in anyone's self-care routine!" Kailyn shared.
Elmer's 10pk Color Rush Slime Kit Multicolored
"Who isn't buying a slime kit this year for their kids?" Leah joked. "This kit has everything my girls will need to create fun slime, and I love how it is all in one."
Velvet Caviar Protective Phone Case
"Everyone loves a fun phone case!" Kail, who previously worked with Velvet Cavier, explained. "I really like how they have so many different designs so you can find one for literally anyone!"
Colorful Wash-out Hair Chalk Kit
"I'm getting this set for my girls this year because they love playing dress-up and the wash-out chalk is easy on me and fun for them!" Leah revealed.
Tintao 4-Pack Casual Tie-Dye Athletic Crew Socks
"I love fun and trendy socks not only for myself but as a gift too," Kail shared. "They can go with everything and are a fun addition to any gift."
Full of Pride Mugs
"This one is one of my personal favorites," Leah shared. "These are super durable and cute for anyone on my list this year!"
TULA's Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
"It was hard to pick just one product from TULA, but I love their skincare products," Kail gushed. "I received this as a gift recently and have been obsessed ever since."
Beaded Monogram Pouch
"You can't forget a little something for mom, and I love this monogram pouch," Leah shared. "It is the perfect small personalized gift and I can get matching ones for the girls too!"
Veer All-Terrain Cruiser Wagon
"This wagon saves my life every single weekend for the boys' sporting events," Kail confessed. "It folds up for easy travel and my kids love it!"
Bartesian 55300 Premium Cocktail Machine
"I don't drink often so when I received this as a gift I wondered how much use it would get," Kailyn said. "But it makes when I do make drinks so much fun! It's really user-friendly too and if you know how to work a coffee machine, this will be so easy!"
Minnie Mouse Monogram Necklace by Rebecca Hook – Personalizable
"This necklace is perfect for anyone on your list that adores Disney and loves personalized gifts," Leah said. "I also love that it can work for any age on your list."
