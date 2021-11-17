The Current Season of The Sinner Will Be Its Last

Watch : Jessica Biel Talks Justin Timberlake's Help on "The Sinner"

Case closed: Det. Harry Ambrose is finally ready to retire.

USA Network announced on Nov 17. that The Sinner will end with the current season, its fourth. The anthology series has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2017, as audiences have watched Harry (Bill Pullman) examine how and why ordinary people turn into brutal criminals. An extended series finale is set to air Wednesday, Dec. 1.

In the latest chapter, Harry travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine to recoup after another difficult case. While on holiday with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht), he witnesses an unexpected tragedy involving the daughter of a prominent local family, played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Alice Kremelberg. Harry decides to help with the investigation to solve the mystery around the woman's actions. The sleepy tourist spot is now a danger zone—so much for restful vacation. Talk about crime and punishment.