The Current Season of The Sinner Will Be Its Last

The Sinner with Bill Pullman will conclude after four seasons of crime solving. Find out all the details about his last case.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 17, 2021 9:14 PM
Case closed: Det. Harry Ambrose is finally ready to retire.

USA Network announced on Nov 17. that The Sinner will end with the current season, its fourth. The anthology series has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2017, as audiences have watched Harry (Bill Pullman) examine how and why ordinary people turn into brutal criminals. An extended series finale is set to air Wednesday, Dec. 1.

In the latest chapter, Harry travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine to recoup after another difficult case. While on holiday with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht), he witnesses an unexpected tragedy involving the daughter of a prominent local family, played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Alice Kremelberg. Harry decides to help with the investigation to solve the mystery around the woman's actions. The sleepy tourist spot is now a danger zone—so much for restful vacation. Talk about crime and punishment. 

 

The Sinner, based on the Petra Hammesfahr crime novel of the same name, became a cult phenomenon as soon as it premiered. In season one, Ambrose investigated a case involving Jessica Biel, who also executive produces, as a troubled mother who randomly stabbed and killed a man during a beach outing. The second season followed Carrie Coon as the mother of an 11-year-old boy brought up on murder charges, and season three, Matt Bomer stepped into the killer leading role that saw him at the center of an apparent car accident that turned out to be not so accidental. 

Michael Thompson/USA Network

"It's been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons," series creator Derek Simonds said in a statement. "[Universal Content Productions] and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I'm so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose's dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season. A huge thank you to my partner in crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It's been an incredible journey."

Peter Kramer/USA Network

The Sinner airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on USA. (E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family). 

