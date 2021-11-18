Jill Zarin’s Hanukkah Gift Guide Has a Fabulous Circle of Presents

We interviewed Jill Zarin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Jill and Ally, which is Jill's company. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've wanted to run with Jill Zarin's "fabulous circle of people" since Season 1 of The Real Housewives of New York City, no one could blame you. Jill has been the gift that keeps on giving ever since she graced our TV screens. And, now, she's sharing her Hanukkah gift picks with all of us. This is the next best thing to going shopping with Jill herself.
The RHONY OG told E! News that she loves the holiday because of "the food, of course," remarking, "Nothing beats cooking together, eating together and playing charades or Monopoly surrounded by my favorite people. Opening presents is fun too." That's especially true if Jill picked the gifts. Keep on scrolling to see her Hannukah present suggestions and why she recommended each item.
E! If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
JZ: I love to cook so naturally I like to buy myself gifts for the kitchen. I recently bought this Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus Food Processor for myself and if I needed a gift to arrive quickly I would definitely order this.
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
JZ: I can only think of what I need when buying gifts. I often misplace things and find the Tiles to be something of a miracle. Whether it is your keys, bag or car….put one of these tiles with them and you never have to worry again! What a great gift to give someone.
The rest of Jill's must-have Hanukkah gifts are below.
Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini Prep Plus Food Processor Brushed Chrome and Nickel
This 250-watt food processor is simple to use, lightweight, and durable. The bowl is super easy to clean since it's dishwasher-safe. The food processor is available in eight different colors and it has 13,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker- Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More
Tile trackers are such a game-changer. You can just one Tile tracker or a set with multiple options, that includes Tile trackers that you can put on your keys, remote, and wallet whenever you misplace them. There's a free app that's compatible with iOS and Android devices that you can use to ring your tile whenever something goes missing. This four-piece set has 21,600+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Levain Bakery Cookies
Jill shared, "My absolute favorite cookie! I discovered them in the Hamptons one summer when someone brought them to my house for dessert. I tracked down the store and the rest is history. They make them right in the window where you can watch the giant mixer whip up the delicious batter into the most decadent delicious chocolate chip cookie you ever ate. I am so happy that they started to ship them and the packaging is beautiful. The perfect gift for your friends with a sweet tooth."
Aerie Flannel Boyfriend Pajamas
"Flannel pajamas are definitely a necessity during the holiday season. But these are no ordinary PJ's! I love these because of the velvet detail in the belt and the contrary lining in the waistband," Jill told E!.
If you love this pajama top pair it with the matching boxers or the matching pants.
OFFLEASH By Aerie Flannel Dog Shirt
Jill continued, "During the holiday, There is only one thing better than being in your new comfy, cozy flannel pajamas …and that is your DOGGIE in a matching flannel outfit!"
Beauty Pie Annual Membership
Jill advised, "Make sure to get your loved ones a Beauty Pie Membership, so that they can enjoy the perks of a website and products beyond the holidays. I love Beauty Pie because you can buy all your favorite beauty products at up to 80% of regular retail prices. It is the best deal in town and they can enjoy the discount all year long. The gift that keeps on giving and your friends will look great all year long too. If you are lucky, they might even share some with you!"
INC International Concepts Kayliee Fanny Pack, Created for Macy's
Jill said, "The Kayliee Fanny Pack is the perfect size to hold all of your necessities (Especially your Jill and Ally mask) while you're out shopping or with your friends! At the same time it is one of the most trendy items in the accessories market. What a great gift to give one of your friends too!"
This waist bag also comes in black.
Rimowa Essential Cabin S
The RHONY alum revealed, "My number one pet peeve is when my luggage wheels get stuck on the carpet in the airports. It is so annoying. This cute & trendy Rimowa Suitcase is the answer to all my prayers. Not only is it lightweight and practical, the wheels are oversized and make your luggage move like a well oiled machine. Your new luggage will literally 'glide' with the greatest of ease."
Saks Fifth Avenue White Truffle Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
The Bravolebrity said, "Now who doesn't love truffle? The perfect combination of flavors for somebody who loves a savory snack. This gift also gives a big bang for the buck. With the SAKS Brand on it…it is definitely for your fancier friends! I know that a gift like this would definitely be the way to my heart if I got it!"
Real Housewife in Training Baseball Cap
The RHONY OG said, "It isn't easy to be chosen as an Official Real Housewife…it takes training! The perfect accessory to buy as a gift for your favorite Bravo or Housewife fan in your life. Although it's so cute, you may want one for yourself too!"
E!: What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
JZ: My best piece of advice for this upcoming holiday season is that it's all in the packaging and presentation! This is one of the only times that it's what's on the outside counts! A gift is about the thought, so let them see your love from the outside in the beautiful wrapping and presentation.
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
JZ: I received the Dyson Airwrap one Hanukkah and I use it almost everyday! It's so easy and quick and doesn't burn my hair like a curling iron can. A great gift for someone who loves the blowout look and wants to create it at home.
Dyson Airwrap Styler
The Dyson Airwrap is a three-time Allure Best of Beauty winner. It's a truly revolutionary product with the ability to curl, wave, smooth, and add volume to hair.
Jill and Ally Pastel Butterfly Phone Charm
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
JZ: Our Jill & Ally phone charms are the ideal stocking stuffer. This Pastel Butterfly charm has been on my phone for months, I get compliments on it literally every day. All the kids in school love them too.
