Which of Lisa Rinna's Alter-Egos Is Harry Hamlin's Favorite? Hear His Answer

Watch : Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin BUSTED Skinny Dipping

Keeping things interesting.

Anyone who watches The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills knows that Lisa Rinna doesn't just dabble in wigs—she also creates entire personas around them. So, when Lisa's husband and actor extraordinaire Harry Hamlin stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the hard-hitting question had to be asked: Which alter-ego is his favorite?

Perhaps blonde bombshell Goldie, or maybe Pricilla, who made her debut at the RHOBH season 11 reunion with a sleek ponytail? There's also raven-haired Sabine and the wavy brunette with a side part named Chrissy.

As it turns out, the answer is "none of the above." Harry's real favorite persona is none other than Heidi, a long-haired caramel blonde with bangs.

"I like the Heidi wig, yeah," he explained before cheekily noting that he's lucky enough to "get all of them whenever I want."

The couple is celebrating their 25th anniversary next year, and while Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester pointed out that some actor pairs have to call it quits because they feel like they're competing, Harry said that's never been the case for him and Lisa.