People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Venus Williams' EleVen Activewear Brand Launches King Richard-Inspired Collection

EleVen's latest drop serves up vintage styles that will motivate you to pick up your racket again.

By Emily Spain Nov 17, 2021 8:36 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingVenus WilliamsShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Venus Williams King Richard Activewear Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If anyone knows how to make a fashionable statement on and off the court, it's Venus Williams.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated King Richard biopic, which focuses on the impact of Venus' father on her and sister Serena's journey to becoming tennis legends, EleVen just dropped a new collection inspired by the film!

From bold warm-up jackets and classic dresses to sweat-wicking tennis skirts and matching polo shirts, the game-winning vintage styles from the tennis star's activewear brand will motivate you to pick up your racket and start practicing your backhand.

Below, we rounded up our favorite pieces from the capsule collection that we think you'll love, too!

read
The Serena Williams Interview: The Tennis Star Serves Truths About Style, Parenting and Work-Life Balance

Winner Short Sleeve Polo in White

EleVen by Venus

Make a statement the next time you step on the court thanks to this chic short sleeve polo. The best part? It has sweat-wicking fabric to help you play your best without feeling drenched.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Winner Skirt in White

EleVen by Venus

In addition to providing ample coverage, this game-winning skirt offers a medium-rise waistband and a built-in shortie liner with dual pockets to help you play with ease yet stay fierce.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

Winner Short Sleeve Polo Dress in White

EleVen by Venus

Featuring an asymmetrical black and white stripe design, this dress will show your competitors you came to win. Additionally, this classic style was made with EleVen's signature sweat-wicking fabric for ultimate comfort on and off the court.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Warm Up Jacket in White

EleVen by Venus

Inspired by a jacket Venus' father used to wear during practice, this jacket will have you looking and feeling like a champion in the style department.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Ready for more ways to upgrade your sweat sesh? Check out these reflective activewear must-haves!

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

3

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

4

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

5
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

Latest News

Exclusive

Which One of Lisa Rinna's Alter-Egos Is Harry Hamlin's Favorite?

Venus Williams Launches King Richard Activewear Collection

Adele Almost Didn’t Release 30 for This Reason

What Dominic West's Son's Role on The Crown Means for Season 5

Is Archie Really Dead on Riverdale? The Creator Says...

Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dies in Drowning Accident

Laverne Cox to Host E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show