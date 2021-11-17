Adele Almost Didn’t Release 30 for This Reason

Cliff Lipson/CBS

"It was like it really helped me, this album," she said. "It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, ‘There's not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.' I really do believe, and I'm not being arrogant or anything like that here, it's just like, it was my hell, but I really went to hell and back."

"And I realized, I actually didn't like who I was," the 33-year-old singer said. "And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like, I've got to get over there. And wasn't opening my eyes, and seeing what was actually happening at the time, and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that."