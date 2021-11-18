The Ultimate Ranking of All 132 Real Housewives

Watch : "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" DRAMATIC Trailer

Bravoholics' crossover dreams have finally come true: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is finally streaming now on Peacock!

In honor of some of the most iconic Housewives coming together like never before—including Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards—we're bringing back our comprehensive ranking of every full-time Real Housewife ever.

Featuring more than 130 entries, the ranking includes Housewives from Orange County, Beverly Hills, New York City, Potomac, New Jersey, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Miami, and, yes, even D.C.

The ladies leading the pack know how to bring the drama whether they're orchestrating things from the sidelines or issuing the shady remarks themselves, and they all have way too many quotable moments to count. They're the Housewives you really love or love to hate, but even then, you can appreciate what they bring to the franchise.

Of course, not everyone has what it takes to hold an apple, peach, diamond and so on.