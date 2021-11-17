What Dominic West's Son's Casting on The Crown Means for Season 5

Watch : Why Princess Diana's Close Friend QUIT "The Crown"

The Crown is keeping it in the family, and, for once, we're not talking about the royal family.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, E! News learned that Dominic West's own 13-year-old son, Senan, will be joining him on-screen for season five of the Netflix hit. Yes, the father-son duo will take their real-life dynamic to the small screen, as Senan has been tapped to play Prince William opposite Dominic's Prince Charles.

According to Variety, which first broke the news, Senan is set to make his Crown debut in the final episodes of season five, portraying Prince William in his budding teenage years. This, of course, has us wondering if this means that Princess Diana's tragic death will be covered in season five of The Crown.

Currently, there's no word from production on whether the tragedy will be a major story line, but recent casting decisions seem to point to yes. Prince William was only 15 when Diana died in a fatal car accident in August 1997.