What Dominic West's Son's Casting on The Crown Means for Season 5

The Crown is keeping it in the family, and, for once, we're not talking about the royal family.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, E! News learned that Dominic West's own 13-year-old son, Senan, will be joining him on-screen for season five of the Netflix hit. Yes, the father-son duo will take their real-life dynamic to the small screen, as Senan has been tapped to play Prince William opposite Dominic's Prince Charles.
According to Variety, which first broke the news, Senan is set to make his Crown debut in the final episodes of season five, portraying Prince William in his budding teenage years. This, of course, has us wondering if this means that Princess Diana's tragic death will be covered in season five of The Crown.
Currently, there's no word from production on whether the tragedy will be a major story line, but recent casting decisions seem to point to yes. Prince William was only 15 when Diana died in a fatal car accident in August 1997.
So, if Senan is portraying the now Duke of Cambridge's young teen years, there's a chance this tragedy will be depicted in the new season. Not to mention, back in September, British actor Khalid Abdalla was cast as Dodi Fayed, Diana's boyfriend who also died in the 1997 crash.
As for the iconic moments we do know The Crown will cover? Well, earlier this month, Elizabeth Debicki, who has taken over playing Princess Diana from Emma Corrin, was spotted re-creating the Princess of Wales' "revenge dress." The black off-the-shoulder number received this title after Diana wore it to an event in 1994 amid her then-husband's confession that he was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (now Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall).
Curious to learn more about season five? Find everything we know about the new season in the gallery below.
Seasons one through four of The Crown are available on Netflix.