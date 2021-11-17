South African Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dead After Drowning Accident

South African rugby star Jannie du Plessis' baby son, Jan Nathaniël, died in an accidental drowning in a swimming pool at home.
The 10-month-old's death occurred as the family celebrated the athlete's 39th birthday at their house in the mining town of Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, Reuters reported. Police have confirmed to multiple outlets that the child drowned in their pool and that they are investigating the case.
"On November 16 at about 7 p.m., police were called to a scene of drowning whereby a 10-month-old baby boy fell in the swimming pool," a police statement said, according to The Times of London.
"We, as a Lions family, aren't doing well. I can confirm that this tragedy took place," Chief executive of Du Plessis' team, the Lions, Rudolf Straeuli told South African website Sport24. "We are all devastated."
Du Plessis, who helped South African team win the Rugby World Cup in 2007 and is also a doctor, and wife Ronel are also parents to daughters Rosalie and Hele.
"Please pray for jannie du Plessis and his family," tweeted South African former rugby player Toks van der Linde, alongside a photo of Du Plessis, his wife and their baby boy. "His son of 1 year old drown last night my hart is broken broken broken."
Duane Vermeulen, one of Du Plessis' former teammates and a father of two, told News24, "It's not nice to get out of bed and read a message from your wife informing you of such a tragedy. I simply can't imagine what Jannie and his family must be going through. I can't begin to comprehend what one must feel after such a loss."