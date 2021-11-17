South African Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dead After Drowning Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

South African rugby star Jannie du Plessis' baby son, Jan Nathaniël, died in an accidental drowning in a swimming pool at home.

The 10-month-old's death occurred as the family celebrated the athlete's 39th birthday at their house in the mining town of Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, Reuters reported. Police have confirmed to multiple outlets that the child drowned in their pool and that they are investigating the case.

"On November 16 at about 7 p.m., police were called to a scene of drowning whereby a 10-month-old baby boy fell in the swimming pool," a police statement said, according to The Times of London.

"We, as a Lions family, aren't doing well. I can confirm that this tragedy took place," Chief executive of Du Plessis' team, the Lions, Rudolf Straeuli told South African website Sport24. "We are all devastated."