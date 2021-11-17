People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Laverne Cox to Host Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

By Jake Thompson Nov 17, 2021 7:00 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsLaverne CoxNBCU
Watch: Laverne Cox GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Emmys

Laverne Cox is making the PCAs red carpet a familE! affair.

The award-winning actress, producer, activist and stylish star is getting a jump start on her new red carpet role by hosting E!'s highly anticipated 2021 People's Choice Awards pre-show next month.

That's right: Cox will host Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards airing on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Cox was previously named the new host of E!'s signature red carpet award show coverage, Live From E!, starting in 2022, but luckily fans of the Orange Is The New Black superstar won't have to wait until the new year to see her take on the red carpet role.

In addition to interviewing the most in demand A-listers that entertainment has to offer, the Emmy-winning producer will host a series of celebrity-based interview specials spotlighting honorees and celebrating their blockbuster impact on Hollywood.

Live from E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards will provide viewers with the most extensive multi-platform content on-air, so you won't want to miss our red carpet queen.

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards Nominees: Social Stars

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, who is also nominated for two PCAs this year.

Voting is currently open for the 40 categories across movies, television, music, and pop culture through tonight Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter.

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

5
Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

Latest News

Exclusive

Which One of Lisa Rinna's Alter-Egos Is Harry Hamlin's Favorite?

Venus Williams Launches King Richard Activewear Collection

Adele Almost Didn’t Release 30 for This Reason

What Dominic West's Son's Role on The Crown Means for Season 5

Is Archie Really Dead on Riverdale? The Creator Says...

Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dies in Drowning Accident

Laverne Cox to Host E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show