Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne After RHOBH Reunion

Putting the drama behind them?
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are revealing where they stand with Erika Jayne after Jayne called them out for "mock"-ing her on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this past season. Erika admitted at the recent reunion she was "really hurt" by a dinner scene involving Kyle, Mauricio, Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK in which they discussed her ongoing family troubles and divorce.
"We did talk about it, it did hurt her feelings," Kyle told E! News exclusively while chatting about their new cover of The Knot Magazine's 25th anniversary issue. "And Mauricio also spoke to Erika as well as PK."
Mauricio added, "I apologized, PK and I both apologized to her. And the reality is we weren't making fun at her, of her, we were just in a conversation that was very funny."
"Better to stop while you're ahead," Kyle cracked, adding, "They apologized, we apologized and moved on. It was confusing."
Kyle continued, "I understand why when you're explaining a story like that with the cameras, you do get stressed. I understand she was stressed so that's why there were missing pieces and it was overwhelming and she was probably analyzing everything she said because she's married to this lawyer."
Kyle also gave an update on how Dorit is doing following her terrifying home invasion and robbery.
"It was really unbelievable to see in the moment how calm she was and how she handled the situation with these intruders and how she conversed with them," she said. "We were really unbelievably impressed by that."
The Bravo star added, "As time went on the shock wore off. She's struggling and that's to be expected. She's going to be struggling for a while."
As for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, streaming now on Peacock, Kyle joked the Ramonacoaster (AKA Ramona Singer) started "right out of the gate."
Mauricio will even make an appearance on the spinoff special since he coincidentally was in Turks & Caicos for work. The real estate mogul enjoyed a "relaxed" dinner with the group...and a special night with his wife.
"You did take the walk of shame," Mauricio teased Kyle. LOL!
