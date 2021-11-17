Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne After RHOBH Reunion

Watch : Kyle Richards Shares Details on "Ultimate Girls Trip"

Putting the drama behind them?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are revealing where they stand with Erika Jayne after Jayne called them out for "mock"-ing her on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this past season. Erika admitted at the recent reunion she was "really hurt" by a dinner scene involving Kyle, Mauricio, Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK in which they discussed her ongoing family troubles and divorce.

"We did talk about it, it did hurt her feelings," Kyle told E! News exclusively while chatting about their new cover of The Knot Magazine's 25th anniversary issue. "And Mauricio also spoke to Erika as well as PK."

Mauricio added, "I apologized, PK and I both apologized to her. And the reality is we weren't making fun at her, of her, we were just in a conversation that was very funny."

"Better to stop while you're ahead," Kyle cracked, adding, "They apologized, we apologized and moved on. It was confusing."

Kyle continued, "I understand why when you're explaining a story like that with the cameras, you do get stressed. I understand she was stressed so that's why there were missing pieces and it was overwhelming and she was probably analyzing everything she said because she's married to this lawyer."