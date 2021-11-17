Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Watch : Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Honor Kobe & Gigi Bryant at All-Star Game

A judge has ordered Vanessa Bryant to turn over documents related to her treatment from a therapist in the time before and after her late husband Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Eick granted a motion ordering Vanessa and her therapist to produce documents related to her treatment from Jan. 1, 2017, to now, according to a magistrate's ruling on a discovery motion dated Nov. 15 and obtained by E! News. Defendants had requested that Vanessa provide documents related to her treatment from as early as January 2010 onward, but the judge granted their request with respect to a more limited time period. She and her therapist have until Nov. 29 to hand over all applicable documents to the defendants. E! News has reached out to Vanessa's attorney for comment.

In May 2020, Vanessa filed a legal claim seeking damages for emotional distress she said she suffered after multiple L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies allegedly took photos of the victims at the site of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter, Gianna Bryant, and shared them with unauthorized people. In March, she filed an amended complaint against the county of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and four individuals, alleging negligence, invasion of privacy and violation of the 14th amendment.