It's the Most Horrifying Time of the Year Thanks to Oxygen's Homicide for the Holidays

'Tis the season, true crime fans.

Oxygen is going all out for the holidays this year, offering up a full slate of new, investigative series throughout the month of December. Think bone-chilling stories set in the wilds of the far Northwest, shocking crimes that darkened sunny SoCal, and of course, winter misdeeds that turned the sweet holiday season sour.

The special event kicks off with all-new episodes of Homicide for the Holidays airing consecutively beginning Monday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 9.

However, you won't have to wait until then to find out what sort of cases are being examined, because E! has an exclusive sneak of what's to come on Homicide for the Holidays.

In the below clip, interviewees—including law enforcement officials, the family members of victims and more—provide insight into several horrifying crimes and the subsequent investigations that took place.

One subject shudders at the idea of "a meticulously plotted brutal killing," during the holidays while another recalls their local community being "terrified" during what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.