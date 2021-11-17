People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

It's the Most Horrifying Time of the Year Thanks to Oxygen's Homicide for the Holidays

Oxygen is kicking off December with four brand new episodes of Homicide for the Holidays. Get an exclusive sneak peek of the cases at the center of each episode below.

By Allison Crist Nov 17, 2021 6:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesChristmasHolidaysTrue CrimeNBCU

'Tis the season, true crime fans. 

Oxygen is going all out for the holidays this year, offering up a full slate of new, investigative series throughout the month of December. Think bone-chilling stories set in the wilds of the far Northwest, shocking crimes that darkened sunny SoCal, and of course, winter misdeeds that turned the sweet holiday season sour.

The special event kicks off with all-new episodes of Homicide for the Holidays airing consecutively beginning Monday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 9. 

However, you won't have to wait until then to find out what sort of cases are being examined, because E! has an exclusive sneak of what's to come on Homicide for the Holidays.

In the below clip, interviewees—including law enforcement officials, the family members of victims and more—provide insight into several horrifying crimes and the subsequent investigations that took place. 

One subject shudders at the idea of "a meticulously plotted brutal killing," during the holidays while another recalls their local community being "terrified" during what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

photos
Craziest True Crime TV Moments

Adds a separate interviewee, "It's astonishing that these killings would take place right at Christmas time."

There are also mentions of contract killers and crimes committed by those close by, making the Homicide for the Holidays trailer even more frightening. 

Watch the full sneak peek below, where you can find full descriptions for each new episode, too.

"The Last Thanksgiving" - Monday, December 6 at 8:00 pm

A Thanksgiving feast turns into one family's last when a cold blooded killer brutally stabs and dismembers a couple the day after their holiday celebration.

"Six Slays of Christmas" - Tuesday, December 7 at 8:00 pm

Dayton, Ohio is terrorized over the Christmas holiday as a string of brutal shootings have the residents wondering if they could be next.

"Killing of the Christmas Tree Farmers" - Wednesday, December 8 at 8:00 pm

When beloved Christmas tree farmers are executed in the front seat of their car, a manhunt for their killer is launched that keeps investigators on the case for over three decades before justice is served.

"Murder Under the Mistletoe" - Thursday, December 9 at 8:00 pm

When a young mother is brutally murdered during the Christmas holiday, investigators uncover a love triangle that shocks her tight-knit family and forever robs them of their holiday cheer.

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

3

Meghan Markle’s Rare TV Interview Will Leave You Royally Flushed

photos
Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2021 Schedule Is Here

Tune in to Homicide for the Holidays on Oxygen.

Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

(E!, Oxygen and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

4

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Apologized to Erika Jayne

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

Exclusive

'Tis the Season for Crime Thanks to Homicide for the Holidays

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit

Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations

Watch the Teaser for the Final Season of Ozark Right Now

Meghan Markle’s Rare TV Interview Will Leave You Royally Flushed