It's the Most Horrifying Time of the Year Thanks to Oxygen's Homicide for the Holidays

'Tis the season, true crime fans.
Oxygen is going all out for the holidays this year, offering up a full slate of new, investigative series throughout the month of December. Think bone-chilling stories set in the wilds of the far Northwest, shocking crimes that darkened sunny SoCal, and of course, winter misdeeds that turned the sweet holiday season sour.
The special event kicks off with all-new episodes of Homicide for the Holidays airing consecutively beginning Monday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 9.
However, you won't have to wait until then to find out what sort of cases are being examined, because E! has an exclusive sneak of what's to come on Homicide for the Holidays.
In the below clip, interviewees—including law enforcement officials, the family members of victims and more—provide insight into several horrifying crimes and the subsequent investigations that took place.
One subject shudders at the idea of "a meticulously plotted brutal killing," during the holidays while another recalls their local community being "terrified" during what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.
Adds a separate interviewee, "It's astonishing that these killings would take place right at Christmas time."
There are also mentions of contract killers and crimes committed by those close by, making the Homicide for the Holidays trailer even more frightening.
Watch the full sneak peek below, where you can find full descriptions for each new episode, too.
"The Last Thanksgiving" - Monday, December 6 at 8:00 pm
A Thanksgiving feast turns into one family's last when a cold blooded killer brutally stabs and dismembers a couple the day after their holiday celebration.
"Six Slays of Christmas" - Tuesday, December 7 at 8:00 pm
Dayton, Ohio is terrorized over the Christmas holiday as a string of brutal shootings have the residents wondering if they could be next.
"Killing of the Christmas Tree Farmers" - Wednesday, December 8 at 8:00 pm
When beloved Christmas tree farmers are executed in the front seat of their car, a manhunt for their killer is launched that keeps investigators on the case for over three decades before justice is served.
"Murder Under the Mistletoe" - Thursday, December 9 at 8:00 pm
When a young mother is brutally murdered during the Christmas holiday, investigators uncover a love triangle that shocks her tight-knit family and forever robs them of their holiday cheer.
