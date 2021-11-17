Tennis Player Peng Shuai Not Seen Since Making Assault Allegations: Naomi Osaka and Other Stars Concerned

Watch : Female Athletes Who Dominated 2018

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has disappeared from public view since making allegations of sexual assault against a former vice premier, and fans and members of the tennis community are worried about her.

On Nov. 2, the 35-year-old athlete had said in a since-deleted post on Weibo that Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party who served as vice premier between 2013 and 2018, coerced her into sex three years ago. She also claimed they had had an on-off consensual relationship. Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since making the accusations and Chinese government censors have blocked related search terms from search engines accessed locally.

"I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused," fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka tweeted on Tuesday, Nov. 16. "Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok. I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way."