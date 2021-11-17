Watch the Teaser for the Final Season of Ozark Right Now

Ozark fans snap on your seatbelts and get ready for this very bumpy ride down memory lane.
Netflix just released a new teaser and photos from season four of the critically acclaimed family drama, which will premiere on Jan. 21, 2022.
The clip takes us back on a nostalgic journey through all three past seasons and opens up with a car crash scene. Smoke gently leaks out of a flipped over SUV on the side of road as we flashback to years of despair.
"Human beings make decisions. They commit acts. And that makes things happen," Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) says in voice-over. "It creates a snowball effect. It causes other people to make decisions."
Then the saga of the Byrde family rewinds quickly before our eyes. We see every bad decision they have ever made. (Let's just say they have not had the best track record.)
"The cycle continues. Snowball keeps rolling. Sometimes people make decisions and you have to act accordingly or you can fall in a hole to die."
The quick rewind shows everything that has made Ozark one of the most-talked-about shows on the streamer. Marty and Wendy (Laura Linney) are now rid of Helen (Janet McTeer) after her messy tragic ending, and the family is set to climb to the top of Navarro's empire. Another chance to get out of the Ozarks for good seems to be in the near distance, but dangerous threats keep putting up road blocks.
Luckily for fans, everyone's favorite foul-mouthed local, Ruth (Julia Garner), is back as shown by first look photos. Some new faces have moved into the neighborhood as well, including disgraced ex-cop turned P.I., Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg), who arrives to get Helen's signature on her divorce papers. While knocking at her door he stumbles into the literal dirty laundry that is just hanging all over the lawn of her house (so many pesky blood stains!).
This is going to be one heck of a ride. Check out the clip from Ozark above.