Meghan Markle’s Surprise Appearance on Ellen Will Leave You Royally Flushed

For the first time since becoming a Duchess, Meghan Markle returned to daytime TV to look back on her rocky—and hilarious—road to becoming an actress. See what she told Ellen DeGeneres below.

This surprising news is anything but a royal pain.  

For the first time since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle is making her daytime talk show appearance, all thanks to pal Ellen DeGeneres. The conversation, set to air Nov. 17, also makes her first major interview since her and Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah in March. In a sneak peek from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former Suits actress reflected on her time spent coming to the Warner Bros. lot for auditions. "I would park at gate three and scoot over," she recalled. "And the security guards at the gate would say ‘Break a leg.'"

And no, she wasn't given the royal treatment way back then. As she explained, "I think they probably said it to everybody. That's how nice they were."

 Except, not everything was nice for the now-Duchess. Starting with her old Ford Explorer Sport. "It had a life of its own," she told Ellen.

All The Fairytale Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

"At some point the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door. So, after auditions, I would park in the back of the parking lot and I would open the truck and climb in and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out that's how I would come to and fro."

Today, it's certainly hard to imagine watching the mom Archie, 2, and Lili, 5 months, scrambling to get into her car—and at the time, she still had onlookers.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I would play it off," she added. "Like, ‘Just looking for my resume and my highlighter for my script. Oh, maybe it's back there.' And then crawl. The things we do."

Now look how far we've come…

