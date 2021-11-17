Meghan Markle’s Surprise Appearance on Ellen Will Leave You Royally Flushed

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's PDA-Filled Appearance

This surprising news is anything but a royal pain.

For the first time since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle is making her daytime talk show appearance, all thanks to pal Ellen DeGeneres. The conversation, set to air Nov. 17, also makes her first major interview since her and Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah in March. In a sneak peek from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former Suits actress reflected on her time spent coming to the Warner Bros. lot for auditions. "I would park at gate three and scoot over," she recalled. "And the security guards at the gate would say ‘Break a leg.'"

And no, she wasn't given the royal treatment way back then. As she explained, "I think they probably said it to everybody. That's how nice they were."

Except, not everything was nice for the now-Duchess. Starting with her old Ford Explorer Sport. "It had a life of its own," she told Ellen.