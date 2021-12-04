E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Andy Cohen, Mark Consuelos & More Dream Guest Stars We'd Love to See in the SATC Revival

And Just Like That... our favorite New Yorkers are back! But which famous faces could appear on the Sex and the City revival? From Blair Underwood to Chris Evans, see our dream cameos.

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 04, 2021 5:00 PMTags
Watch: "Just Like That" Teaser Shows Carrie & Big Kissing

In a city as huge as New York, there's comfort in a familiar face

Sex and the City has had plenty of celebrity cameos over the years (Bon JoviWill Arnett!) but as revival series And Just Like That...premiering on HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 9, introduces fans to a new slew of new SATC stars, we couldn't help but wonder which former fan favorites might reappear—and what fresh faces could join the franchise.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) are all back. Carrie's BFF Stanford (the late Willie Garson) and his husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) also are returning for the new series, along with Charlotte's husband, Harry (Evan Handler). 

And, Carrie's trials and tribulations of the heart encompassed many a sexy man, with A-listers like Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaugheyBobby CannavaleVince Vaughn, Justin Theroux and John Slattery vying for her attentions. Plus, don't forget the rising stars like Kat Dennings and Jennifer Coolidge who ran in the same Manhattan circles as Carrie and her crew. 

Sex and the City Revival: Everything We Know So Far

Now, which other real-life New York City figures may join the SATC universe?

See our top picks for which celebrities should appear on the revival series. 

And Just Like That... premieres Thursday, Dec. 9 on HBO Max.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Chris Evans

From piano solos to dog datesChris Evans would be a natural fit for And Just Like That...We already know he's binging classic rom com TV

E!
Lizzo

We can't have Chris without Lizzo, let's be real. Our favorite Internet (non) couple would be "Good As Hell" together on SATC. 

Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock
Jake Gyllenhaal

What's black, white and Red all over? Jake Gyllenhaal's New York moment on And Just Like That...He's already part of the MCU, so why not the SATC-u too? 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Blair Underwood

Consider this our official petition to bring back Blair Underwood as Miranda's rightful (sorry!) perfect match. 

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX
Lily Collins

We all know that Carrie and Big return to Paris...and they could easily bump into the one and only Emily in Paris there, Miss Lily Collins. Plus, Carrie is clearly Emily's style icon!

 

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Andy Cohen

Who better than West Village zaddy Andy Cohen (and Sarah Jessica Parker's real-life BFF) to pop up on And Just Like That...? The Bravo-lebrity even gushed on Instagram that he "can't wait to see Carrie again." 

HBO
Bobby Cannavale

Perhaps Bobby Cannavale can get some SATC redemption after being known as the man with the "funkiest tasting s***k." 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

First Heidi Klum guest starred on SATC. Now, especially since Keeping Up With the Kardashians has wrapped, Kendall Jenner can make her acting debut playing herself. 

Will Heath/NBC
Pete Davidson

And Just Like That... films in New York City, and isn't Pete Davidson contractually obligated to make a cameo in every NYC production? It's an easy commute from Staten Island, plus Pete is prime for a tryst with the most iconic "It" girl of all time, Carrie Bradshaw. 

Presley Ann/Getty Images
Whitney Cummings

Comedian Whitney Cummings is a true SATC super-fan. "Just when I thought we needed a new word for over!!!" she commented on the trailer. "Oh my god my soul mate is back!" Make a gal's dreams come true, over here! 

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images
Adam Driver

Hear us out: Adam Driver starred in Girls, which openly referenced the SATC single girls in the city trope. Soooo let's come full circle and have Adam play Adam 3.0 (count it out) and break the fourth wall. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Paul Rudd

America's new Sexiest Man Alive could make a perfectly adorable (and hilarious) guest appearance. It is called Sex and the City, after all. 

HBO
Bradley Cooper

We're craving a Bradley Cooper background cameo, maybe running into Carrie at a newsstand? 

KCS Presse / MEGA
Cardi B

Carrie, meet Cardi. Rapper and street style icon Cardi B has already thrown her designer hat in the ring for a cameo on Netflix's You and we think that Cardi would be great on And Just Like That...She knows sex, and she knows the city! 

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX Shutterstock
John Slattery

Yes, you may remember John Slattery playing a politician with a penchant for golden showers. Yet, Slattery's appearance in Peacock's Girls5Eva offered to merge two worlds: Slattery as a father of a "New York lonely boy" sure sounds like a Carrie column to us. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The Internet's favorite sexy parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are also real-life pals with SJP. Call this our ideal double date. 

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings did star as a Bat Mitzvah-zilla as a teen on SATC, and while her character Jenny hired Samantha (Kim Cattrall) to handle all press for her star-studded party, we like to think that Jenny is now a powerhouse P.R. boss herself. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Modern Family alum teased that "we're not ready" for the SATC revival...without him in it, perhaps? 

HBO
Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux appeared not once but twice (and in two different roles) on SATC. Thus, it's only fitting he returns for a third time. It is the charm, after all. We'd love to see his mama's boy persona meet up with Carrie once again! 

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Idris Elba

It's Idris Elba, the star who can seamlessly play the hottest Office boss ever and a superhero in The Suicide Squad. Color us impressed...and drooling. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Debra Messing

Will & Grace & Carrie? We'd watch! Debra Messing shared her support for And Just Like That..., commenting on the teaser trailer, "I'm SOOOOOOO EXCITED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Matthew Broderick

Hubby's Day Off on! SJP's IRL love of her life Matthew Broderick is the only worthy replacement for Mr. Big (Chris Noth) if we have to choose. 

