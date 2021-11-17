People's Choice Awards

Kirsten Dunst's Attempt At Sleep Training Her Kids Is All Too Relatable For Tired Parents

The Power of the Dog star Kirsten Dunst dished on her "big Kahuna" seven-month-old son James Robert and revealed whether she'll tie the knot soon with fiancé Jesse Plemons on Nov. 16.

One big bundle of joy. 

Kirsten Dunst hilariously gushed over her growing baby boy, seven-month-old son James Robert, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Nov. 16. "We call him 'Big Kahuna,'" the Power of the Dog star joked. "He's 22 pounds for a seven-month-old."

James Robert is Dunst's second child with fiancé and Power of the Dog co-star Jesse Plemons; the couple share son Ennis Howard, born in 2018. 

"All he wants to do is bounce, walk, be like his brother and walk around," Dunst shared of baby James. "He just wants to walk and run, he doesn't even know what crawling is."  

The Spider-Man alum continued, "I've been sleep training a seven-month-old so I had a crying baby all night last night so I'm hanging on by a thread. He was so good and then last night it was like the s––t hit the fan. I was sleeping a half hour in between shoving a pacifier in his mouth." 

Dunst, who has been receiving Oscar buzz for her turn as a widower in director Jane Campion's Dog, also relived her love story on Kimmel with co-star Plemons, whom she met on the set of TV series Fargo in 2015. 

"He's my favorite actor," Dunst joked of Plemons. "I've made children with him so I really, really like him a lot." 

She added, "We kind of fell in love creatively first and fell in love as actors. We got together after [Fargo]...I just knew he was awesome and that we were about to work together. I watched all of Friday Night Lights for the first time. We were cold in Calgary and there wasn't much to do so I went on a Jesse Plemons hit. [But] I have not seen [Breaking Bad] and I feel weird about it. That's the last thing he wants to watch with me." 

So when will Dunst and Plemons tie the knot?

"I just kept getting pregnant and I kind of want to enjoy my wedding," Dunst revealed. "I just want to be able to drink and have fun. We'll do it very soon."  

Dunst previously told The New York Times that she and Plemons decided to expand their family while filming Dog in New Zealand at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"We would go to the grocery store and take off our clothes and wipe down afterwards," Dunst recalled of the early days of the global crisis. "No one knew anything. It was terrifying. At the time, I smoked, so I was like, 'Oh god, if I get this, I am going to die.'" 

Dunst said, "I was like, as soon as we are done with this movie, let's try and have another baby." 

Dunst and Plemons welcomed son James in June 2021. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel," Dunst quipped in the same NYT profile. 

Watch the full Kimmel interview above to hear about double dates with Aaron Paul and find out why Dunst and Rodarte designer pals Laura and Kate Mulleavy calls awards "shrimps"! 

