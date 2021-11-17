People's Choice Awards

Exclusive

Buried in the Backyard's Body Count Rises With Chilling New Season: Watch a First Look

Find out what's to come on the new season of Oxygen's Buried in the Backyard by watching the exclusive sneak peek preview below.

By Allison Crist Nov 17, 2021 5:00 PM
The true crime show all about disturbing discoveries is back.

Returning with a brand new season tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., Oxygen's Buried in the Backyard will once again examine true-crime stories of victims found buried in the most unsuspecting of places.

The cases presented in the new episodes will surely keep you on the edge of your seat—but you don't have to take our word for it, because we're bringing you an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come. 

In the below preview, you'll hear from the families of victims, investigators and more of those involved with all of this season's cases. The chilling interview excerpts range from mysterious to downright terrifying, as one expert tells the Buried in the Backyard cameras, "We knew nothing about this person," and another recalls discovering "bones and a skeleton."

Then there's the heartbreaking story of an interviewee who explained she and the rest of her family "never stopped trying to find" their loved one. 

Craziest True Crime TV Moments

The sneak peek also reveals that the new season will go beyond the confinements of well-trimmed hedges and manicured fences to include new landscapes, such as the desert and the woods.

As one person featured on Buried in the Backyard put it, "People disappear in the desert really easy."

It's all kicking off with tomorrow's premiere, which goes deep inside the dark mystery behind the disappearance of a man who had just won a multi-million-dollar lottery. Did he vanish because the pressure of sudden wealth caused him to seek privacy, or is there a more sinister reason no one can find him?

You'll have to tune in to Buried in the Backyard to find out.

The True Crimes That Inspired American Horror Story

See more of what's to come this season in the above sneak peek. 

Buried in the Backyard airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Oxygen. Stream past seasons on Peacock.

(E!, Oxygen and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

