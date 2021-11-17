People's Choice Awards

Did Dwyane Wade Have a Poster of Gabrielle Union in College? He Says…

Is it possible that Dwyane Wade’s manifestation game started back in his college days? See what the NBA star had to say about the rumor he had a poster of his wife, Gabrielle Union, on his wall.

By Kisha Forde Nov 17, 2021 2:49 PM
No assists needed here: Despite what you may have heard, Dwyane Wade did not have a poster of his future-wife Gabrielle Union hanging on his wall.
 
The NBA star disputed the too-good-to-be-true rumor during his Nov. 16 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sharing lightheartedly that "it's a lie."
 
As for where the story could have stemmed from, Dwyane told host Stephen Colbert that he has an idea it may have come from someone very close to home.
 
"So, my wife is a bigger celebrity than me," Dwyane said of his spouse of seven years. "And she gets to come on your show and other shows way more than I. So, she planted this story. This is a planted story. This did not happen, people."
 
In all fairness, the idea of having Gabrielle's poster up on the wall wouldn't be that far-fetched considering the timing. Dwyane's college days were during the early aughts, when she had already landed blockbuster roles in She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and of course, Bring It On. Dwyane did admit that her picture was present back then—just on a smaller scale.

"Now, I had the magazine that she was on the cover of," he said. "And it probably was under my pillow, but it wasn't on the wall."

The two, who tied the knot in August 2014, share a 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia. (Dwyane is also dad to 3 children from previous relationships). So, it's more than safe to say that he was able to eventually score his dream girl.
 

Hear the basketball star's hilarious explanation for yourself above!

