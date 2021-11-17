People's Choice Awards

Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family Birthday Trip to Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their kids headed to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate the rocker's 46th birthday with a relaxing getaway. Jet off to Mexico virtually with help from the photos below.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 17, 2021 2:46 PMTags
TravelVacationTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
To celebrate a birthday, there are few things better than jetting off to Cabo. 

That was exactly what was on the schedule for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as they celebrated the Blink-182 star's recent 46th birthday. However, it wasn't just for the soon-to-be bride and groom. The engaged lovebirds made the trip to Mexico a family affair as Travis' two kids—Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18—also joined them, along with Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's youngest son, Reign, 6.

Judging by posts on social media, the family appeared to have an unforgettable time together as they soaked up the picturesque sights in Cabo San Lucas, including a group horseback ride at sunset. 

It looked like the perfect way to honor the rocker's special day. "I f--king love you more than anything," Kourtney wrote to the drummer on Instagram to commemorate his birthday. "My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

While you contemplate booking your own trip to Cabo, join them on their getaway virtually with behind-the-scenes photos below!

TikTok
Hand in Hand

Kourtney Kardashian held hands with her future husband as they enjoyed a sunset horseback ride. 

TikTok
Hi Landon!

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker, 18, was along for the family horseback ride. 

TikTok
Reigning Horseback Rider

Kourtney's youngest child, Reign, 6, made the trip in honor of Travis' birthday. 

Instagram
Sweet Home, Alabama

Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, struck a pose in front of their Cabo accommodations. 

Instagram
Sweet Sights

Kourtney showed off the stunning views during their family getaway.

Instagram
Pretty as a Picture

BRB, we're booking a trip to Cabo. 

Instagram
A Musical Welcome

Kourtney, Travis and their kids enjoyed some live music at their luxe destination. 

