This Clash of the Cover Bands Transformation Into Aretha Franklin Will Give You Goosebumps

A "Natural"-born talent!

This week's Clash of the Cover Bands, airing tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 17, showcases the "Powerhouse Vocals" of Elisa Furr, a Celine Dion tribute artist, and Elaine Gibbs covering the music of Aretha Franklin.

An exclusive sneak peek at Elaine's performance of the Queen of Soul's "(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman" proves that Elaine is the one to beat. "We have a lot of legends," Elaine explains before taking the stage in costume as Aretha, "but she stands alone."

A life-long singer, Elaine has performed in over 25 countries with some of the biggest names in the world of R&B, pop and gospel music, including Rod Stewart, Justin Timberlake and Bobby Womack. Now, as Elaine dons a bouffant wig and sequin pants, she fully embodies Aretha's gravitas.