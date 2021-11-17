People's Choice Awards

This Clash of the Cover Bands Transformation Into Aretha Franklin Will Give You Goosebumps

The "Powerhouse Vocals"-themed Clash of the Cover Bands episode, airing Nov. 17, features a jaw-dropping rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman." Try not to get goosebumps.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 17, 2021 4:00 PMTags
A "Natural"-born talent! 

This week's Clash of the Cover Bands, airing tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 17, showcases the "Powerhouse Vocals" of Elisa Furr, a Celine Dion tribute artist, and Elaine Gibbs covering the music of Aretha Franklin.

An exclusive sneak peek at Elaine's performance of the Queen of Soul's "(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman" proves that Elaine is the one to beat. "We have a lot of legends," Elaine explains before taking the stage in costume as Aretha, "but she stands alone." 

A life-long singer, Elaine has performed in over 25 countries with some of the biggest names in the world of R&B, pop and gospel music, including Rod Stewart, Justin Timberlake and Bobby Womack. Now, as Elaine dons a bouffant wig and sequin pants, she fully embodies Aretha's gravitas.

"She's so good!" judge Meghan Trainor gushes, as Ester Dean and Adam Lambert clap along. 

By the end of Elaine's performance, all three judges are standing up and dancing. 

"Elaine!" Meghan cries. "You make me sweat!" 

As Ester agrees, "Tonight, the theme is powerhouse vocals and you have given us powerhouse vocals."  

photos
Clash of the Cover Bands Score Card

She adds as a tribute to Aretha, "Everything she did was for Black women to stand up and feel confident, not because she was singing it but because you felt it inside yourself," Ester continues. "And you made me feel that." 

E!

Watch the stunning performance above!

